Songs About Friendship: The Definitive NME List

Love songs are all well and good. Slow jams are all well and sexy. But sometimes you need something more than a cuddle and a good, hard… jam. Sometimes you need a friend. These 20 songs see some of our favourite artists pay tribute to be best people in their life, the ones who’ll pick up the phone at 3am and listen to you moan about that wrong’un who did the dirty on you. Some are sweet and childish (see Jack White’s contribution to the canon), while others are altogether darker (Drake and The Weeknd, you’re lovely friends but you are also a filthy pair). Yet all have one thing in common: every song on this list will immediately make you want to call/text/hug your best buddy and tell them just how much they mean to you. And that’s the NME guarantee. Peruse our very best songs about friendship.