Macklemore’s track ‘Same Love’ chimed with the theme of this year’s Sziget – the message above the stage reads ‘our diversity unites us – together we can change’. “The world is a crazy place right now,” Macklemore told the crowd. “I don’t know how it is in Hungary, but in America right now we are in the middle of a crisis because of our president. You have people being divided, parents getting taken away from their kids. I believe in love, acceptance and compassion."