The weird and wonderful secret hobbies of your favourite musicians

Featuring the likes of a chess-playing Flea, a golfing Alice Cooper and a model train-loving Rod Stewart

When they’re not on stage, writing tunes or stuck in the recording booth, our favourite musicians are, essentially, just like the rest of us. Some like to knit, others like to breed dogs and a few even collect military vehicles and drive them around the block (OK, maybe they’re not entirely like the rest of us).

Following the grand reveal of Rod Stewart’s impressive, many years-in-the-making model railway set-up this week, we thought we’d look back at some of the weird and wonderful hobbies that musicians have taken up over the years.