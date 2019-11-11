By popular demand, here are all of the amazing shots from our REEL TALK interview with Alex and Jessica aka James and Alyssa.
Photography by Jenn Five.
Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden pose together for NME's 'Reel Talk' interview.
Jessica re-posted this on her Instagram with the caption: "If this is all I contribute to the world then that’s OK."
Move over Emily Maitlis, Alex Lawther would make an excellent newsreader.
James and Alyssa. Alex and Jessica. Same difference!
Jessica Barden gets silly in the NME Studio.
When Alex means business, he means business.
Alex and Jessica told us they want to do a comic book movie with Barden as a female Joker and Lawther in the role of Harley Quinn.
They also want to do a play together. Barden suggested they could play Jane and Michael Banks in a new Mary Poppins story.
During our interview, Jessica said she "didn't know if people would like season two".
Alex says he's more "Casualty on a Saturday night than Skins.
Jessica Barden was not happy about having to wear a wedding dress for the whole of season two – "It was totally disgusting", she told NME.
Apparently, Alex and indie wonderkid Declan McKenna both get mistaken for each other by strangers.
Barden's not into Blur, she loves "musical theatre" and "Liza Minnelli" instead.
And the award for best on-screen duo goes to...
Jessica bloody loves memes, her favourite one from the show involves many, many different versions of her own face (obviously).
Will we see Lawther and Barden reunite in season three?
This is us if we don't get another series of 'The End Of The F***ing World'.