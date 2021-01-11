US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit out at Republican Party members who are more concerned about their “Twitter counts” than the coup on the US Capitol last week.

Supporters of Donald Trump took to Capitol Hill on Wednesday (January 6) to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory in Congress, which resulted in the complex being locked down and nearby office buildings having to be evacuated.

In the wake of the riots, the outgoing US President’s Twitter account was suspended indefinitely, after Mark Zuckerburg announced previously that his Facebook and Instagram accounts would be blocked at least until after Joe Biden‘s inauguration on January 20.

“I’ve lost 50k+ followers this week,” former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote on Twitter of the aftermath of the riots.

“The radical left and their big tech allies cannot marginalize, censor, or silence the American people. This is not China, this is United States of America, and we are a free country,” she added.

In response, AOC wrote: “Free advice – if you are losing tens of thousands of followers the moment Twitter starts taking down Neo-Nazis and violent insurrectionists, maybe don’t advertise that!

“Also maybe people are unfollowing you out disgust for your support of a coupist bc they care about our country.”

In a following tweet, she added: “Five people died and we just learned another officer lost his life. Yet GOP’s central focus right now are their Twitter counts.

“I bet many don’t even follow their community’s COVID numbers as closely. This narcissism and nihilism succinctly captures the ‘leadership’ they offer.”

In the wake of the Capitol riots, a number of music industry groups are urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

In addition to calls to invoke the 25th Amendment, a group of US lawmakers have drawn up Articles of Impeachment against Trump, following the riots at the Capitol building.