Barack Obama celebrates Joe Biden’s election win: “I could not be prouder”

Barack Obama has congratulated his former Vice President Joe Biden after Biden was called as the new President of the United States today (November 7).

A victory in the state of Pennsylvania this afternoon gave Biden the 270 electoral college votes he needed to take the White House, defeating Donald Trump.

“I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden,” Obama wrote on Facebook. “I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.”

“In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.”

Obama added: “We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.”

I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden.I also… Posted by Barack Obama on Saturday, November 7, 2020

The former President went on to say that he believes Biden will “do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote,” going on to ask “every American to give him a chance and lend him your support”.

“The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God.”

The post concluded: “Our democracy needs all of us more than ever. And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next President and First Lady however we can.”

The entertainment world have been reacting to Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 Presidential election.

“You just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” Lady Gaga wrote in a tweet directed to Biden, his running mate Kamala Harris and “the American people”.

Director Spike Lee, meanwhile, has taken to the streets of Brooklyn to start a dance party while drinking champagne.