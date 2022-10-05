Cassetteboy parody Liz Truss’ economic policies with ‘Nu Tax Plan’

Cassetteboy have turned their attention towards Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss with their new spoof track ‘Nu Tax Plan’.

The comedy duo are well-known for their reworkings of classic songs mixed with quotes from public figures. Previous targets have included Donald Trump, David Cameron, Brexit and even Die Hard‘s status as a Christmas film.

The new spoof sees the pair taking aim at Truss’ highly divisive recent economic policies, splicing together quotes from her recent speeches and interviews.

“The damage is done, and I’ve just begun,” Truss says during the spoof. “65 billion to get back to square one / A worst first budget is inconceivable.”

Later in the track she says: “They say our policies increase inequalities / No shit Sherlock.”

Watch the full ‘Nu Tax Plan’ video below.

New! Cassetteboy vs Liz Truss – Nu Tax Plan You can support us at https://t.co/o7kwE1h2gy , we appreciate it now more than ever. Thanks!#CPC22 pic.twitter.com/1VpBccCnGP — Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) October 5, 2022

Cassetteboy’s last video came in May, with their latest satirical mash-up coming ahead of the UK local elections, taking aim at Boris Johnson and the Tories.

Re-arranging quotes in a new video set to Eminem‘s 2002 hit ‘Without Me’, the clip highlights the current cost of living crisis, partygate, Russia, Brexit and MP Neil Parish’s recent resignation after he was caught watching porn in the House of Commons.

Last year, meanwhile, saw Cassetteboy release their own take on The Kuntz’ ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t’, the original of which landed at Number Five in 2021’s Christmas chart.

Back in October 2021, the duo shared a video of re-arranged quotes by the Prime Minister set against Jay-Z‘s 2004 hit ‘99 Problems’. That clip highlighted various issues such as the petrol and supply chain crisis, Brexit and the ongoing COVID crisis.