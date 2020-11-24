Donald Trump administration agrees to begin official Biden transition

The Trump administration has officially authorised the transition for Joe Biden to become US president.

The General Services Administration have declared Biden the apparent winner of the November 3 election, and Trump has agreed to begin the official transition period.

READ MORE: What a Joe Biden victory at the US election will mean for YOU

Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris have thus far been able to begin preparations for the presidency ahead of the January 20 inauguration due to Trump’s repeated refusal to accept defeat.

Certification of the election victor from the GSA normally happens quietly after news outlets declare a winner.

Advertisement

In a letter written to Biden, GSA chief Emily Murphy says her decision was made on “facts” and “the law,” writing: “Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any executive branch official including those who work at the White House or GSA with regard to the substance or timing of my decision,” Murphy wrote in a letter to Biden.”

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country,” Donald Trump tweeted. “She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA.”

The outgoing President then stated that he will cooperate with the official transition of power, while still insisting that he will eventually win the election.

“Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!” he tweeted. “Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

Later on last night (November 3), he added: “What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”.”

Advertisement

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” Biden told the country in a speech made after he was declared the winner of the election by news outlets on November 7.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”