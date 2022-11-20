Donald Trump allowed back on Twitter following online poll

Donald Trump is back on Twitter following an online poll.

It comes after Elon Musk posted a poll yesterday (November 19) after asking users on the social media platform whether they thought the former US President should be reinstated.

Following the vote, which resulted in 51.8 per cent voting yes and 48.2 per cent voting no, Musk confirmed that Trump would be reinstated and added: “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei (the voice of the people is the voice of God).”

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

It comes after the former US President was removed from the platform following the January 6 US Capitol riots in 2021.

Despite the result, Trump said he had no intention of returning to the platform and instead said he would stick with his new social media site, Truth Social, reports Sky News.

But later on Saturday a blue-tick verified account calling itself “@RealDonald Trump, 45th President of the United States of America” was back online.

Trump’s reinstatement also comes after Musk previously said he would be allowed back on Twitter earlier this year describing Twitter’s decision to permanently ban the former US President as “morally bad” and “foolish in the extreme”.

“I would reverse the permanent ban,” Musk said at the time. He continued: “I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake,” Musk said. “It alienated a large part of the country, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor has confirmed he’s about to “depart” Twitter following the “embarrassment” of Musk taking over the social networking site.

He said: “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

Earlier this month, The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas also voiced his disgust at Musk’s handling of Twitter. In a now-deleted post on Instagram he wrote: “PS dear Rober Baron asshole who makes butt ugly ass cars and thinks billionaires show pay no taxes… (Elon Musk), maybe Twitter could deal if you didn’t (like a typical CEO asshole bottom-line hungry super-villain) fire half your staff. What a great symbol for 2020s pieces of shit.”

Stephen Fry previously announced his departure from the site using Scrabble letters, joining the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid and Amber Heard in leaving Twitter.

Meanwhile musical theatre and comedy group SpitLip recently shared a new song titled ‘Fuck The Sun’, which provides a pop-punk takedown of Musk.

Earlier this week, Musk also allegedly told the remaining Twitter staff that they must “work long hours at high intensity” or leave the company, with rumours of the site’s collapse following soon after.