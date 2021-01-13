Donald Trump impeached for a second time after “inciting” US Capitol riot

Donald Trump has been impeached for the second time in his presidency.

He is the first US president to be hit with impeachment twice following last week’s violent riot at the US Capitol, which was carried out by a mob of Trump supporters as US lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

Biden later said the attack, in which five people died, made for the “darkest day in the history of our nation”.

The outgoing POTUS was charged with “incitement of insurrection” today (January 13), with the House of Representatives vote coming in at 232 to impeach, and 197 against (via Sky News).

Trump will now face a trial at the Senate where he could be banned from standing for election in the future, should he be found guilty. This result requires a simple majority (50 per cent plus one).

With just one week to go until the president-elect Biden’s inauguration on January 20, however, it is unlikely Trump will be removed from office early as the Senate is not scheduled to convene in time.

Trump was accused of having “gravely endangered the security of the United State and its institutions of Government” in official papers that were drawn up on Monday (January 11) due to the role he played in last week’s storming of Capitol Hill.

The documents added that he would remain a threat to both national security and democracy if he was allowed to remain in power.

Yesterday (January 12) Trump spoke publicly for the first time since last week’s riot. “To continue on this path [of impeachment], I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger,” he told reporters.

The FBI has warned of further armed protests by supporters of Trump being held across the US in the run-up to the president-elect’s inauguration next week.

Meanwhile, the outgoing president has been banned from Twitter, Facebook Instagram and YouTube over fears that his posts on the platforms could incite further violence among his followers.

Trump was impeached for the first time back in 2019 for acting improperly in office.