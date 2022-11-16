Donald Trump announces he’s running for president in 2024

Donald Trump has officially launched his 2024 presidential run, announcing his bid for the White House during an official speech made November 15.

Trump, who served one term as the 45th president of the United States between 2017 and 2021, submitted the filing for his second presidential run to the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, minutes before announcing his candidacy at the Mar-a-Lago hotel in Florida.

“I want to thank you all for being here tonight, it’s very special,” Trump began. “Those watching are the heart and soul of this incredible movement in the history of the world. America’s comeback starts right now.”

Trump spoke on various topics throughout his announcement speech, first declaring that the Republican party took “decisive action” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that “all the incoming administration… had to do was just sit back and watch”. Later, Trump said that Russia’s war in Ukraine would “never have happened” if he were president, before claiming that he kept China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea “in check.”

“[Those countries] respect the United States and quite honestly, they respected me,” Trump added, while commenting on his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump later referenced the results of the last presidential election – which he has consistently disputed since being ousted by Joe Biden in 2020 – falsely claiming in today’s speech that he won the presidency “twice”.

Further referencing Biden, Trump promised to “restore the fabric of this nation” and vowed to “ensure Joe Biden does not receive four more years.” He continued: “Our country can not take that. It can only take so much.” Trump’s presidential bid establishes what is likely to be another contest with Biden, who indicated his intention to run again in 2024 last week.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I tonight am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said.

Trump’s bid for the White House comes a week after the 2022 midterm elections in the US, which saw a lacklustre performance from Trump-endorsed Republican candidates. Following the midterm election results, Trump’s advisers had reportedly urged the ex-president to delay announcing a 2024 candidacy.

Trump’s term in office was defined by continual controversies, culminating in the January 6, 2021 insurrection on Washington’s Capitol Building, led by Trump supporters following his defeat in the 2020 election. Following the riot – for which Trump was later impeached for “inciting” – Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on January 20, with Kamala Harris serving as his vice president.