Donald Trump has confirmed he will exit the White House in January if the Electoral College makes Joe Biden’s election victory official.

In a departure from his refusal to concede so far, the incumbent US president said he would “certainly” leave his position in the event of a settled win for Biden.

Read more: What a Joe Biden victory at the US election means for YOU

The incoming president, Biden, won 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232, with a 51.1 per cent vote share to Trump’s 47.2 per cent [AP], although the results continue to be disputed by the Trump administration which has repeatedly lodged baseless election fraud claims.

Advertisement

Despite his admission that he wouldn’t stay in the Oval Office illegitimately, Trump told reporters in yesterday’s (November 26) Thanksgiving press conference that the Electoral College would be making “a mistake” in confirming Biden the winner. “This election was a fraud,” he again alleged [via The Independent].

At one point the president snapped at a reporter who was pushing him for an answer on whether he would leave the White House. “Don’t talk to me that way. You’re just a lightweight,” he said while pointing a finger at the journalist off camera. “I’m the president of the United States – don’t ever talk to the president that way.”

The US presidential election 2020 has infiltrated much of pop culture in recent months. Earlier this week, YouTuber Lars von Retriever produced a new mash-up video that sees Joe Biden take lead vocals for Metallica‘s 1997 single ‘King Nothing’. And NME columnist also did a deep-dive into the meanings behind the politician’s election campaign’s song choices.

Elsewhere, Common spoke to NME about his hopes for Joe Biden’s presidency. “You have never heard any other president talking about systemic racism,” he said.