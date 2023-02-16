Entertainment world responds to resignation of Nicola Sturgeon as first minister

Scottish artists and figures from the entertainment world have been responding to Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation as first minister.

The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) made the announcement during a last-minute news conference at Bute House in Edinburgh at 11am GMT yesterday (February 15).

Speaking to the press, Sturgeon said it had been a “privilege” to serve as Scotland’s first minister for the past eight years, calling it “the very best job in the world”.

Advertisement

She explained that her decision to step down was “not a reaction to short term pressures” but came from “a deeper and longer-term assessment”.

Sturgeon is the longest-serving first minister, and the only female to have occupied the role.

Writing on Twitter, Mogwai‘s Stuart Braithwaite said he was “devastated” over Sturgeon’s resignation. “It felt wonderful to feel genuinely proud of the person leading our country,” he continued.

“I wish her all the best for the future and thank her for her everything she has done for Scotland.”

Really devastated about @NicolaSturgeon resigning. It felt wonderful to feel genuinely proud of the person leading our country. I wish her all the best for the future and thank her for her everything she has done for Scotland. — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) February 15, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, the musician said that “misogyny against the 1st minister was treated as normal and acceptable”. Braithwaite referred to the comments Jeremy Clarkson made about Sturgeon in his highly-condemned Meghan Markle column.

Advertisement

“I’m sure it was just one of many straws on many camels back,” he wrote, “but after the furore about Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle there was utter silence about him comparing Nicola Sturgeon to Rose West.”

I’m sure it was just one of many straws on many camels backs but after the furore about Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle there was utter silence about him comparing Nicola Sturgeon to Rose West. Misogyny against the 1st minister was treated as normal and acceptable. — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) February 15, 2023

Elsewhere, Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant Hutchison said: “Proud to be Scottish today and hopeful for the future of our wee country thanks to the commitment and sacrifices of this inspirational leader. I will tell my daughters her story for years to come.”

Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry re-posted an image of Sturgeon looking into a microscope, which was accompanied by the caption: “Me looking for the WILL to live on this godforsaken island a single day longer.”

Scottish Tennis player Andy Murray joked that the first minister role was an “interesting vacancy”, adding: “Was looking to get into politics when I finish playing.”

Sturgeon later responded to the tweet. “I know I said I wouldn’t endorse anyone as my successor, but…. 😉🤣,” she wrote. You can see that interaction below.

I know I said I wouldn’t endorse anyone as my successor, but….

😉🤣 https://t.co/rubcXQW7Fi — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 15, 2023

Sturgeon’s departure will not be immediate, and she’ll remain in office until her successor is elected.

The leader assumed office back in November 2014, taking over from Alex Salmond after the Scottish independence referendum.

Sturgeon has since campaigned for a second referendum. Back in 2020, however, Boris Johnson’s government formally rejected the first minister’s call for another vote on independence (via BBC News).

She subsequently said that the Conservatives were attempting to “deny democracy”.

Last summer, Sturgeon wrote to then-prime minister Johnson to ask to negotiate the terms of a section 30 order. This would have temporarily transferred the power to hold a referendum from Westminster to Holyrood.

But the UK government denied the request, saying that “now is not the time” for another referendum.