Jeremy Corbyn reinstated to Labour Party following suspension over anti-semitism row

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated in the Labour Party.

Corbyn was suspended last month, after he reacted to a damning report into antisemitism from the Equality and Human Rights Commission, by claiming that the amount of complaints made under his leadership were “dramatically overstated.”

At the time, a Labour Party spokesman said: “In light of his comments made today (November 17) and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation. He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party.”

But a panel made up of members of the party’s National Executive Committee met today decide whether to take further disciplinary action or to lift the suspension.

I am pleased to have been reinstated in the Labour Party and would like to thank party members, trade unionists and all who have offered solidarity. Our movement must now come together to oppose and defeat this deeply damaging Conservative government. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 17, 2020