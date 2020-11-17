Jeremy Corbyn reinstated to Labour Party following suspension over anti-semitism row

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated in the Labour Party.
Corbyn was suspended last month, after he reacted to a damning report into antisemitism from the Equality and Human Rights Commission, by claiming that the amount of complaints made under his leadership were “dramatically overstated.”
At the time, a Labour Party spokesman said: “In light of his comments made today (November 17) and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation. He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party.”
But a panel made up of members of the party’s National Executive Committee met today decide whether to take further disciplinary action or to lift the suspension.
I am pleased to have been reinstated in the Labour Party and would like to thank party members, trade unionists and all who have offered solidarity.
Our movement must now come together to oppose and defeat this deeply damaging Conservative government.
— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 17, 2020
Following his reinstatement, Corbyn took to Twitter writing: “I am pleased to have been reinstated in the Labour Party and would like to thank party members, trade unionists and all who have offered solidarity. Our movement must now come together to oppose and defeat this deeply damaging Conservative government.”
The move has angered the Jewish Labour Movement, which called the decision to reinstate Corbyn “extraordinary”.
The body told BBC News: “After his failure of leadership to tackle anti-Semitism, so clearly set out in the EHRC’s report, any reasonable and fair-minded observer would see Jeremy Corbyn’s statement today as insincere and wholly inadequate.”
Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, added: “What message does this send? Zero tolerance either means zero tolerance or it’s meaningless.”
But, Len McCluskey, general secretary of the Unite union and a close ally of Corbyn, called the reinstatement a “correct, fair and unifying decision”.
He said Labour had to “move forward” in implementing the EHRC’s recommendations and “redouble our efforts to inspire voters” about Sir Keir’s policies, acting as a “unified and strong” party.
Labour leader Keir Starmer is yet to publicly react to the decision.