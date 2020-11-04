Joe Biden earns most presidential votes ever and is bookies favourite to win 2020 election

Joe Biden has earned the most votes of any presidential candidate in US election history – and the bookies have him favourite to win.

The Democratic presidential candidate and his rival president Donald Trump are currently awaiting the results of the US presidential election as polls are closing.

However, recent counts show that Biden has won the most votes of any presidential candidate in US election history, surpassing the total Barack Obama achieved in 2008.

Advertisement

With a number of states still to call, Biden has a running total of 69,629,972, according to the Associated Press. President Obama won in 2008 with 69,498,516, which was the highest ever recorded.

At the time of writing, Trump is narrowly losing to Biden, but has scooped victory in key states including Texas and Florida. It is expected that it could take until Friday for a final result to be confirmed.

National polls show a landslide voting gap for the Democratic nominee, however, betting odds suggest that it is a much tighter race between the pair.

While Trump was favourite to win in the early hours of this morning (November 4), gamblers have now swung back behind Biden, according to Oddschecker. Bet365, William Hill and V Bet have Biden winning with odds of 1/4, while Trump’s best odds are 7/2 from SkyBet. 🎢 What a rollercoaster 12 hours on the Exchange. And the #Election2020 drama isn't over yet… pic.twitter.com/W6J0qlBnOo — Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) November 4, 2020 Advertisement The site, which showed that 60.61% of bets have been for the president and 35.35% of bets for Biden, also revealed that 6% of bets have been placed for Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and 5% have been for vice president Mike Pence. Elsewhere, 2% of bets were placed for rapper Kanye West. A record turnout is predicted for the US election, as election officials and advocacy groups have been urging US residents to vote early this year in-person or via mail-in voting, because of fears of long queues forming on November 3 due to coronavirus measures. By election day 100 million US citizens had already voted in the election, compared to the 46.3 million who had cast their ballot at the same time in 2016. It has been predicted that the US will see a record turnout of about 150 million people for November’s election, which, according to Michael McDonald of the University of Florida, who also runs the US Elections Project, would represent 65% of eligible voters, the highest rate since 1908. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has confirmed that he will go to the Supreme Court and demand that the counting of votes is stopped in the US election. Speaking to supporters and press at the White House, the President prematurely claimed that “we did win” the election against Joe Biden and Democratic Party (despite having no basis to do so) – before confirming plans to halt ballot counting in states that are yet to declare due to mail-in voting.