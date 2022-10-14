Music and entertainment world reacts to Kwasi Kwarteng’s sacking as Chancellor

The music and entertainment world have reacted following the news that Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor.

Since taking up the position just 38 days ago, Kwarteng has been heavily criticised for a mini-budget in which he outlined a series of tax cuts and new economic measures, which he then backtracked on following pressure from the public and many MPs.

After it was reported that Kwarteng was to cut a trip to the United States short to return to London for talks with Truss, the former Chancellor confirmed earlier today that he had been sacked, but that he still trusts in Truss as PM.

Advertisement

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister and posted on Twitter, he said: “You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted.

“When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.”

Kwarteng went on: “It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government’s commitment to fiscal discipline. The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan is crucial to this end, and I look forward to supporting you and my successor to achieve that from the backbenches.

“We have been colleagues and friends for many years. In that time, I have seen your dedication and determination. I believe your vision is the right one. It has been an honour to serve as your first Chancellor.

“Your success is this country’s success and I wish you well.”

Jeremy Hunt has now been confirmed as the UK’s new Chancellor.

Advertisement

The Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP @Jeremy_Hunt has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer @HMTreasury. pic.twitter.com/bldKWr3crG — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 14, 2022

After the news of Kwarteng’s departure was announced, figures from across the music and entertainment world have reacted to the story.

Joe Lycett, who recently “came out as right-wing” while appearing on the BBC political discussion show Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, tweeted at Liz Truss: “omg cant believe he was also part of the anti-growth coalition babe!! SO right to get rid!!!”

. @trussliz omg cant believe he was also part of the anti-growth coalition babe!! SO right to get rid!!! 🙀🙀🙀🚮🚮🚮 — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) October 14, 2022

On the TV show, Lycett had joked that he was a “right-wing” supporter of the Conservative Party, before sarcastically declaring his excitement for Truss to be named as the next Prime Minister.

“Kwasi Kwarteng lasted about as long as an extended version of Sproston Green,” Tim Burgess joked, later adding: “Maybe this government are just making a bizarre bid for The Turner Prize.”

Kwasi Kwarteng lasted about as long as an extended version of Sproston Green — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) October 14, 2022

Maybe this government are just making a bizarre bid for The Turner Prize — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) October 14, 2022

Comedian Dara O’Briain added: “Sky news asking “But what happens to Kwasi Kwarteng now?” as if that is a thing anybody gives a flying fuck about,” while Frankie Boyle tweeted: “We haven’t heard the last of Kwasi Kwarteng. In five years time he’ll be a really tricky tiebreaker in a pub quiz.”

Sky news asking “But what happens to Kwasi Kwarteng now?” as if that is a thing anybody gives a flying fuck about. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) October 14, 2022

Truss and Kwarteng doing a government pic.twitter.com/aPt1Q1BnCX — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 12, 2022