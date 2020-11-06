The US presidential election continues to head towards a climax, with Joe Biden edging closer to overall victory this morning (November 6) after taking a slim lead in the ongoing vote count in the crucial battleground state of Georgia.

This latest development in the election, which took place on Tuesday (November 3), comes after President Donald Trump continued to voice his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud by accusing Democrats of voting “shenanigans” during a press conference at The White House last night (November 5).

With counting still taking place in such key battleground states as Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada (Biden is currently leading in the latter two), Biden has now seemingly taken another step towards The White House after an update on the vote count in Georgia this morning put him ahead of Trump.

With absentee ballots in Georgia, which is worth 16 electoral college votes, currently being counted, Biden now has 49.39% of the vote compared to Trump’s 49.37%, according to the latest results data.

GA Presidential Election Results – Biden takes the Lead Biden (D): 49.39.% ( 2,449,371 votes)

Trump (R): 49.37% ( 2,448,454 votes) Biden Margin: (+917)

Estimated: > 99% votes in More results here: https://t.co/xlHf7GZUxJ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

The New York Times and the BBC are currently projecting that Biden needs 17 more electoral college votes to reach the hallowed 270 mark, while The Guardian estimates that Biden only requires six more electoral college votes to become the next President-elect.

Speaking last night, Trump alleged that he would be “easily winning” if only the “legal votes” were counted from Tuesday’s election.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” he claimed. “If you count the illegal votes they can try to steal the election from us.”

The Trump campaign has not presented any evidence of election fraud to back up their claims, other than by alleging irregularities.

“We were winning in all the key locations, by a lot actually, and then our numbers started getting miraculously whittled away in secret and they wouldn’t allow legally permissible observers,” the President added.

“There’s been a lot of shenanigans, and we can’t stand for that in our country.”

Avengers star Chris Evans was among the many people to criticise Trump last night for his comments on the election, writing: “Wow. Hey Republicans, are you listening to this come-to-life toilet spew complete lies about the integrity of our democratic process?”

Greta Thunberg threw Trump’s past derisory remarks about her back at him last night as she urged the President to “work on his anger management problem” as he continues to protest against votes being counted.