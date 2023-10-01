PublicationsCovers 2/10/23: Grrrl Gang By NME 2nd October 2023 Grrrl Gang on The Cover of NME. Credit: Hafiyyan Faza for NME You May Like Advertisement TRENDING The National’s Matt Berninger: “It was sobering to realise how fragile I was” Ed Sheeran – ‘Autumn Variations’ review: a pumpkin-spiced snoozer ‘Phantom Liberty’ is a stunning swan song for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Soundtrack to the Spider-Verse: how Daniel Pemberton made the year’s best superhero score ‘Saw X’ review: Jigsaw returns for more violent mayhem Advertisement