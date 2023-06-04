PublicationsCovers 5/6/2023: Blondshell By NME 5th June 2023 Blondshell on The Cover of NME. Credit: Jonathan Weiner You May Like Advertisement TRENDING Noel Gallagher: “The world is a beautiful place – it’s just inhabited by c**ts” Danny Kelleher has set music and gaming on a collision course Melissa Barrera: “As a Latino, most of the opportunities are to play immigrants” Soundtrack Of My Life: Eric André Jake Shears – ‘Last Man Dancing’ review: Scissor Sister hosts the ultimate house party Advertisement