Anz – ‘All Hours’ review: a dancefloor journey through the decades

Intended as a soundtrack for people who are – as per the EP’s title – up ‘All Hours’, Anz’s electrifying Ninja Tune debut perfectly captures the elation that hits when you first step inside a club and see your favourite DJ behind the decks. And for many, Anna-Marie Odubote has become just that: known for her genre-crossing workouts, the London-born, Manchester-based artist has quickly become one of the buzziest selectors on the circuit.

But that’s just one side of Anz; her talent as a producer is equally impressive. Since breaking out with her grime productions in 2016, she’s been responsible for 2020’s underground anthem ‘Loose In Twos (NRG)’, launched her own label, and released a seasonal edit series packed with more than 70 tracks. She’s not slowing down either, as ‘All Hours’ – with pop-leaning centrepiece ‘You Could Be’, which carries massive crossover potential – feels like a sister to 2019’s equally playful ‘Invitation 2 Dance’ EP.

Sparkling piano keys fold into glistening, trance-like synths and a rubbery bassline on opener ‘Decisions (AM Intro)’. It flows effortlessly into the irresistible R&B-funk of ‘You Could Be’, a track that, until finding the perfect vocalist in George Riley, Anz had been sitting on since 2016. Delivering a spellbinding turn reminiscent of Abra’s early singles, Riley’s seductively soulful tones float over Anz’s luminescent production. Conjuring an image of catching eyes with a stranger on the dancefloor, there’s a real timeless sophistication to it.

‘Real Enough To Feel Good’ is more understated, but no less of a banger, starting with a UKG-style shuffle before breakbeats circle the infectious topline. ‘Inna Circle’ delivers a darker Motor City-via-Manchester workout, while ‘Last Before Lights’ sprints down a UK bass wormhole, its rolling jungle beats morphing into euphoric piano keys that embrace a powerful vocal refrain of “you can’t stop me now!”.

Bringing the hedonistic journey to a close, ‘Quest Select (AM Outro)’ gradually winds things down with whirring synths that fade out into background voices, which sound akin to reuniting with wide-eyed friends in the smoking area, post-rave, in search of the afters.

There’s no doubt Anz knows exactly how partying should make you feel. With ‘All Hours’, she manages to keep the excitement, intrigue and energy going so that – like all the best raves – you wish it didn’t have to end.

