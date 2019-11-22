Score

The duo, who next week will play NME's latest Girls to The Front gig in London, part of our series that champions women and no-binary artists, are a vital addition to the punk landscape

“This is what we do when we’re not in the kitchen,” so reads the loaded bio of punk duo ARXX – they’re a band with a vital point to make. It only takes a few minutes of their second EP ‘Wrong Girl, Honey’ to solidify this sentiment and paint a much clearer picture of what’s going on in the heads of this Brighton pairing.

They showcase just about all the characteristics of a sturdy garage rock outfit in this short and noisy release. “Give me the Iron Lung / I sound my battle drum,” yells vocalist Hannah Pidduck to get the ball rolling. Brimming with feminist spirit, big beats and crunching guitars, it’s perfect for chaotic dive bars, spilt pints and relationships turned sour – raw, gritty and beautifully open.

A more vulnerable side is shown with the final songs, ‘Swallowed The Sun’ and ‘Storm’, as the frustration and anger make way for more introspective songwriting. It also shows there’s more to come from this promising band who straddle an accessible line between the likes of Scotland’s Honeyblood and US political punks Downtown Boys.

Most importantly, though, this EP also acts as something of an invitation into their world. This pair aren’t taking any shit – so why should you?

Details

Release date: November 22

Record label: Front Desk

