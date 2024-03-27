Blu DeTiger – ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’ review: funky pop that absolutely slaps

Can you keep up with Blu DeTiger? In a whirlwind four years, the New York City singer-bassist has dominated TikTok with viral bass covers of Ariana Grande and Cardi B, released a slick first EP, ‘How Did We Get Here,’ and secured her spot as one to watch in the NME 100. The answer, then, is probably no – but in her debut album, ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything,’ half the fun is in trying.

On ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’, we’re taken along for a hectic joyride through Blu’s life. “People think I’m in love / I’ve never been dumb enough,” she sings on ‘Latency’, with an air of disinterest that suggests even the track’s writhing bass and snappy drum beat aren’t fast enough to catch her attention. Even on ‘Moxie’, which channels Sly And The Family Stone for a funky retrospective on a fumbled relationship, there’s no time to linger on the past – it’s all jingling chords, popping bass slaps, and best wishes for the titular ex’s future.

That’s not to say there’s no room for introspection. ‘Imposter Syndrome’ is a stripped-back track that pokes holes in Blu’s seemingly unstoppable image, while in ‘Sad Girl Machine’, she sings about moping on the bedroom floor listening to Lana Del Rey. “Can’t have the high without the low,” she croons, neatly summarising the album’s emotional rollercoaster. Sure enough, in follow-up track ‘Hey You’, Blu’s back to her usual confident self, chasing attention from suitors over yet another inimitable bassline.

Advertisement

This restless pacing underpins the entire album, revealing the full intensity of Blu’s personality. The energy bubbles over in penultimate track ‘Dangerous Game’, a vibrant and poppy track that will likely prove to be one of 2024’s catchiest songs. “You’re so unstable / yeah, so am I,” she sings, showing no signs of slowing things down even as the album comes to a close.

When it finally does, you’re left with a surprisingly intimate impression of Blu. It’s a groovy, effortlessly cool debut, but it’s also an expression of character that doesn’t compromise on her raw talent as a musician. ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’ is a bold statement, but with the meteoric trajectory Blu’s charting right now, she might just get it all.

Details