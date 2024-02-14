Cherym – ‘Take It Or Leave It’ review: Derry rockers take on the dancefloor

From the start, Cherym have wanted to present an alternative to the male-dominated underground scene. The Derry band create sugar rushes of pure pop-rock glee that provide a brighter take on the genre, becoming part of a wave of modern British and Irish bands expanding what alternative music can be – and who it represents.

Following a recent support slot for Nova Twins and a barnstorming appearance at SXSW 2023, the band’s debut album ‘Take It Or Leave It’ has arrived – it’s full of catchy, fun, punk-y tunes with imbued with real confidence. The record updates 90’s and 2000’s pop and rock for today’s audiences to sit alongside Olivia Rodrigo or Meet Me @ The Altar. It’s a dynamic listen – thanks in part to vocalist Hannah Richardson’s rousing performance, particularly on recent single ‘Alpha Beta Sigma’.

‘Take It Or Leave It’ shows off the band’s varied influences: ‘The Thing About Them’ taps into grunge while ‘Taking Up Sports’ flaunts its pop roots. ‘Binary Star,’ a ballad that builds from an acoustic guitar line to a soaring, full-band crescendo, offers a breathtaking change of pace.

Advertisement

In the past, Cherym has erroneously been called a ‘political band’ – not because of the content of their songs but because they stood out from the white, straight, male status quo in alternative music. But this time around, they use their lyrics to capture a variety of lived experiences and address important current issues.

Opener ‘Alpha Beta Sigma’ tackles misogyny, before ‘The Thing About Them’ – which incorporates a lively call-and-response section – depicts the pain of being misgendered as a non-binary person. The lyrics continue to take a direct and biting approach: “Just so you know, these gender roles / Are another piece of capitalistic control,” Richardson sings on ‘If I Was A Man.’

With its interpolation of a popular football chant, ‘Taking Up Sports’ is lively and vibrant, detailing the thrill – and embarrassment – of picking up a hobby in order to pursue a love interest. ‘It’s Not Me It’s You’, meanwhile, features vocals from all three original band members (bassist Nyree Dawn recently left the band due to health issues) – their harmonies make for a fitting conclusion to the album.

‘Take It Or Leave It’ is as much of a blast to listen to as it is a clear look at the world around us. This is who Cherym are and what they stand for – and these songs make their mission statement of joy and unity hard to forget.

Details