Enny – ‘Under 25’ EP review: lyrical groovers from UK rap’s breakout star

Everyone, surely, has heard the line “there’s peng black girls in my area code” hundreds of times by now, especially those endlessly scrolling on TikTok in the depths of homebound boredom in the last year. The statement, from the superb, community-driven single ‘Peng Black Girls’ catapulted south London’s newest leading lady to new heights last October; Enny became a rare UK breakout in the pandemic times with international appeal, a Jorja Smith co-sign, and bags of talent.

That song, among the other six remaining tracks on debut EP ‘Under 25’, acts as a reminder why so many have connected with the Thamesmead star; she’s a necessary refresher in the UK rap scene. We may have internationally recognised stars like Che Lingo and Kojey Radical on the frontier of the UK’s jazz-rap scene, and the majority of the EP (bar her stonking hit ‘Peng Black Girls’) would sit well alongside US underground alt-rap stars Rexx Life Raj or Dave B. But she shows the world where she wants to lie in her hometown musical scene; with the lyrical groovers. ‘Malibu’ nods to cheeky nights out where a bottle is snagged and mischief with friends ensues, a fun pick-me-up with depth where Enny and Manchester’s Kinkai reflect on their respective journeys: “every little goal has a scorer / the beauty’s in the chess game, and everything will checkmate before ya”.

Advertisement

And hitting the 25 milestone – the overarching theme of this record – is no doubt a drastic one but Enny offers ageing adolescents some light at the end of the tunnel. The title track documents the thoughts she had when approaching the age; once fearful about whether she “needs it all together before turning 25”, and how life was a wild time “under neon lights” but by the end, she realises that following her dreams is the only way she can cope with the anxiety she has about growing up. This EP goes some way to achieving those goals.

What’s most fulfilling, however, is that Enny doesn’t follow the south London crowd and rely on drill beats to make her name, she instead uses her burgeoning fame to highlight the high-concept, narrative-heavy UK rap scene that deserves more attention. There’s a disjointed moment or too, sure, but that’s easy to look past with a rapper who does everything with such conviction and confidence as Enny.

Details