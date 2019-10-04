Score

The Atlanta rapper returns with a laidback collection that sees him prove – once again – that he needn't chase trends to provide a contact high

Hailing from Atlanta, Awful Records head honcho Father wanted to distance himself from his peers with his laid-back approach to rap. And he hones this languid sound on ‘HU$BAND’, a six-track EP with whose carefree attitude, despite its insouciance, will get you hyped up.

With breathless synths and triangle chimes, ‘ICEMAN’ is a trap lullaby with lofty production. Father mumbles his delivery, a style popular back in 2016 with the rise of mumble rappers. Yet – although the lyrics are not particularly emotionally deep – the song pack a punch. His lyrics melt into the beat to create a new melody in the foreground, creating a dizzying high – just like its accompanying music video.

When you can hear the odd lyric, the tongue-in-cheek nature of his rhymes add another layer of entertainment. He’s perceived as a rapping funny man, so it only made sense for him to do a track with the viral witty comedian-turned-rapper Zack Fox. ‘Family Function’ is a highlight, the comedic rap track relaying the tribulations of a dysfunctional family: “Somebody do the Soul Train Line / Hold up, wait, I dropped my strap at the Soul Train Line”.

In contrast, the LA-style trap beat used on ‘Hex II’ brings a serious tone, showcasing the true artist in Father. Talking about money and trapping, he makes a true trap song – but with his own twist. The mumbled vocals on this song cause the catchy hook to engrave a place in your mind for the next few days, or longer, making it an irresistible turn up track for all.

If you value escapist music over wordplay, then this EP really is for you. A tracklist full of lullabies, Father confidently rocks you out of this world and into a dreamy haze. If ignorance is bliss, the ‘HU$BAND’ EP, filled with indecipherable lyrics, is a blissful listen.

Details

Release Date: 9th October 2019

Record Label: Awful Records / RCA Records

