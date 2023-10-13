IVE – ‘I’VE MINE’ review: K-pop’s queen bees grow beyond the archetype

Since their seismic debut in late 2021, IVE have encapsulated the kind of glossy elegance frequently found in the high school hallways of your favorite teen dramas (more akin to Cher Horowitz and Blair Waldorf than Regina George). This “It” girl mystique has a name: “chaebol-crush,” a cheeky reference to their untouchable aura and enviable charm. But behind their cool, infallible exteriors lies the same insecurities and uncertainties we all feel. IVE’s latest release, ‘I’VE MINE’, the group’s first EP, proves they’re just better at hiding them.

The project is slightly more subdued than its predecessors, toying with more grounded themes of identity and self-perception across its six compositions. On contemplative lead single ‘Either Way’ — one of the mini-album’s three distinct focus tracks — they confront their prismatic personae over moody melodies and soothing synth pads. “The countless versions of me made from misunderstandings,” Liz sings, her voice swelling with emotion. “All of them are ‘me’ in the end.” The song finds the sextet breaking free from the outward gaze and coming to terms with how people perceive them; right or wrong, they confidently declare, “Either way, I’m good.”

The EP largely embodies this idea, serving as a versatile showcase of IVE’s many facets. Fans of their bold, bratty side (and the ‘Kitsch’ beat drop) will cling to ‘Baddie,’ a fierce yet playful reminder that IVE are “nothing like the regulars.” More kitsch than the aforementioned ‘Kitsch,’ the bass-boosted trap single finally allows rapper Rei to flex her seamless flow while giving Gaeul her own space to shine as a dynamic rapper and performer.

‘OTT’ demonstrates Jang Wonyoung’s growing songwriting prowess. She’s credited as the sole lyricist of this dreamy dollop of R&B confection. The addictive hook and ardent chanting of its love-struck groove calls to mind the chill disco-pop vibes of Doja Cat and SZA‘s ‘Kiss Me More’. Pre-release single ‘Off The Record’ is another fizzy, laid-back love song made memorable by a simple yet mercilessly catchy melody, Leeseo’s honeyed vocals, and a much-too-brief interpolation of The Cardigans‘ ‘Lovefool’ — the definitive soundtrack of unrequited affection and shiny teen melodrama. Here, they yearn to know someone on a deeper level, maybe even themselves, and peel back the layers of ego and self-consciousness to discover the real person underneath. “Take off your innocent mask,” Ah Yujin croons. “Reveal your darkest desires.”

Self-love is a constant motif throughout IVE’s diverse discography, and the kind of love they sing about is often left open to interpretation. These “late-night conversations” could be pillow talk with a crush, a friend, or even yourself. The contemplative midnight hours are off the record for a reason: It’s where the self-actualisation happens.

‘Holy Moly’ evokes the snappy percussive instrumental of IVE’s debut single, ‘Eleven’. Songwriter Lauren Aquilina, who worked on both tracks in the same writing session, referred to them as “sister songs” on social media. Perhaps, then, no song is more representative of IVE’s edgy opulence than this enchanting dose of nostalgia. There’s something mystical about the way their voices serpentine over the bass like a heavenly chorus. The standout track falls in the middle of the EP as if to signal that in order to move forward, you have to reconcile with where you’ve been.

Ending on a more buoyant note, ‘Payback’ displays the more cheerful and bouncy side of IVE’s kaleidoscopic image, leaning more high teen than chaebol crush.

There’s an acute sense of growth and girlishness that permeates ‘I’VE MINE’. As a group, IVE personify confidence and self-assurance. Their name is a contraction for “I have,” meaning that from the very beginning of their journey, they’ve had everything they needed to succeed. They are the epitome of the complete girl group. And the numbers don’t lie; IVE are one of the leading acts of K-pop’s fourth generation, topping Korea’s digital charts and racking up coveted industry awards. Yet, in a year spent reclaiming our collective girlhood, there’s a profound element of self-discovery present in ‘I’VE MINE’ that pushes their story forward. It’s not enough to say you have it all figured out when, in reality, we’re changing all of the time — shifting into new versions of ourselves and weaving the vibrant threads of our identity into varying patterns.

Concepts, for better or worse, are nothing more than archetypes. Like the popular clique in a teen movie, they stay frozen in time. To evolve, you have to embrace every iteration of you: the baddie, the lovefool, the siren, and the girl who knows she’s good no matter what people think.

