Kaytranada – ‘Intimidated’ EP review: warming electro-soul to get you through the winter

Kaytranada has become a force to be reckoned with in electronic music in recent years. His addictive 2019 album ‘Bubba’ further pushed the Haitian-Canadian producer’s name into the spotlight, earning him two Grammys for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording (for the Kali Uchis-featuring single ‘10%’).

While we eagerly await his next major release, Kaytranada has, for now, blessed us with the ‘Intimidated’ EP, which does what the 29-year-old does best: fuse oozy soul samples with hip-shaking synths over thumping beats.

For this three-track EP, Kaytranada has recruited two fellow Grammy-winning stars in H.E.R. and Thundercat to lend their voices to these sultry offerings. The title track features the former, whose sugary high register melts into rhythmic piano notes as handclaps echo around. Kaytranada instinctively knows how to get his listeners moving, and ‘Intimidated’ is powered by the kind of inescapable instrumental that’ll have you feeling invincible as you two-step around the room.

Advertisement

The Thundercat-featuring ‘Be Careful’ follows: while ‘Intimidated’ may be one to soundtrack the setting sun, this cut is best suited for late nights. Thundercat brings his trademark soothing falsetto to the track, with his angelic delivery excusing the devilishly sexy things he whispers to his love interest throughout. “Be careful how you look at me,” he purrs at one point. “‘Cause we might not make it out the room.”

But the standout track of the trio is ‘$payforhaiti’, featuring bilingual rap newcomer Mach-Hommy. The Haitian artist’s stunning set of insightful verses, which slip in and out of Creole, glide along Kaytranada’s typically blissful production. Mach-Hommy utilises his bassy voice to make understated yet thought-provoking observations about his home nation. “I told my n**** ‘Pray for Haiti’, and he told me take the ‘R’ off,” he raps in the hook. “My n**** told me ‘they need to pay for Haiti’, know I’m talking ‘bout.”

As we slide deeper into winter, the ‘Intimidated’ EP will at least provide a warming pick-me-up for the cold, dark months that lie ahead. You can always rely on Kaytranada to get the party started wherever his music is played, as his soulful, joyous sound – even in small blasts – is still in no danger of growing old.

Details

Release date: November 19

Advertisement

Release label: Kaytranada / RCA Records