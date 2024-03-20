Logic1000 – ‘Mother’ review: powerful, life-affirming dancefloor heaters

“For many years I told myself that I didn’t deserve this career,” Logic1000 told NME back in January. Through a mixture of fierce self-discovery and life-changing events, the 37-year old artist – born Samantha Poulter – shares her debut album ‘Mother’ as a reflection on coming to terms with her success in the dance world.

Poulter’s tracks are as melodically rigorous as they are sonically gratifying. As per the title’s suggestion, ‘Mother’ is an ode to the ways motherhood has been a transformative experience for her. A newfound confidence that came with becoming a parent has transcended into multiple aspects of her life – most notably her musicianship. Opener ‘From Within’ is laced with racing drums and steamy synth passes, making it a punchy introduction to what lies ahead.

‘Mother’ was recorded with Poulter’s partner and longtime collaborator Tom McAllister in their Berlin home and maintains the emotive, melody-led style of her earlier work. ‘All U Like’ mirrors the high–octane sound Poulter is renowned for, offering a richly textured melody and an overarching sense of euphoria.

There’s also plenty of moments where Poulter challenges her own sound; pop-adjacent collaborations with Rochelle Jordan (‘Promises’) and Kayla Blackmon (‘Self To Blame’) give this album a slightly commercial deep house twist – positioning Poulter as not just a provider of dancefloor heaters but also a savvy all-rounder.

Yet, as daring and even successful as these commercially-inclined endeavours are, they are outshined by ‘Every Lil’, made with Venezuelan singer and producer MJ Nebreda. The track explores Latin influences and is a beautiful display of Poulter stretching her sonic palette while keeping the imagination satisfied.

‘Can’t Let Go’ is a groovy club number, propelled by pulsating four to the floor beats. While still led by high strings, melodic chords, and catchy vocal samples; the album is engulfed by nostalgic rave sounds reminiscent of the Chicago house scene. ‘Heartbeat’ has a steady yet sweeping beat, paired with soulful influences.

What solidifies ‘Mother’ as an excellent debut is Poulter’s openness to embrace a myriad of influences, from UK funky to disco and ’90s house. To produce good dance music means keeping the sensations alive on the dancefloor; ‘Mother’ highlights the multiple ways the club can be enjoyed.

Details