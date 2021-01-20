Logic1000 – ‘You’ve Got The Whole Night To Go’ EP review: uplifting collection to soundtrack another year of home raves

A child of the late-90s and early-2000s, Logic1000 has an undeniable ear for mining old-school R&B belters that are crying out for dancefloor-designed updates. So much so, that Four Tet rinsed Samantha Poulter’s garage-house groover ‘DJ Logic Please Forgive Me’ (which innovatively samples Deborah Cox’s 1998 R&B heartbreaker ‘It’s Over Now’) in the majority of his 2019 club and festival sets, including at Coachella.

The Sydney-born Berlin-based producer and DJ recreated the magic of that catapulting debut with last year’s release, ‘Perfume’, an emotive drum-heavy techno heartbreaker that samples Avant’s 2000 R&B tear-jerker ‘Separated’. She also DJ’d at London superclub Printworks, launched her own label (Therapy) and racked up an impressively varied range of remix commissions.

As well as transforming Don Toliver’s trap anthem ‘No Idea’ into a dusty house weapon and giving Christine and the Queens’ ‘La vita nuova’ a club edge thanks to shuffling drum-pads, she added a subtly ravier touch to Lapsley’s ‘Womxn’ and most recently reimagined Caribou’s ‘Sunny’s Time’ as a piano-led breakbeats spiral. These far-ranging edits helped prove that there is no genre or mood that Poulter can’t turn her hand to.

Now, 2021 kicks off for Poulter with this self-released four-track EP that showcases her versatile energy. Made in her home studio during lockdown, she says creating ‘You’ve Got The Whole Night To Go’ gave her “a sense of purpose while the world seemed to be falling apart”. Its title feels somewhat reassuring, too, reminding us that we will – in what feels like the not-so-near future – be able to get back into our favourite nightspots. But it’s also a fitting reflection of the contrasting vibes, build-ups and range of genres that feature across the EP, which plays like a night out, if only in our minds, for now.

The acid-infused ‘Medium’ – inspired simply by “the desire to be moving” – is a stirring, trippy pre-party warper. ‘Like My Way’ is comparatively laid back, its rubbery hi-hats, squelchy synths and catchy vocals are more understated. Fittingly sequenced, as the EP’s title, the heaviest is saved until last; ‘Her’ starts off with pounding drums but quickly tumbles down a trippy rabbit hole as acid bleeps and lasers take control.

The EP’s hypnotic lead single, ‘I Won’t Forget’ is the undeniable standout, one that channels a bright, optimistic energy – a prescription we’ll guzzle down, thanks – as rolling breakbeats, slowly built-up piano keys and rising pitch-shifted vocal turn it into a speaker-shattering eruption of emotive electronic euphoria. If they’re able to open, it’ll likely become the club and festival anthem of 2021. If not, this EP should see us through another year of home raves.

