Master Peace – ‘How To Make A Master Peace’ review: indie’s new party boy has arrived

“I’m what a rockstar looks like” were the words of a young and exuberant Master Peace, speaking to NME four years ago. It’s a statement that the London artist, born Peace Okezie, has since followed through on, bridging the worlds between rap, punk and indie through singles like 2019’s ‘Night Time’ and The Streets collaboration ‘Wrong Answers Only’. He now finds himself armed with a range of styles, which continue to seamlessly interchange in his music.

Whilst the heartfelt moments imbued in his earlier material may have struck a chord with Bakar fans, Okezie’s debut LP ‘How To Make A Master Peace’ transports you straight to the dancefloor. These 11 tracks would certainly find a home at a modern indie club night alongside Wet Leg or The Snuts. Coupled with his infectious personality, this album establishes Okezie as the party-starter the genre never knew it needed.

Mashing explosive beats with groovy guitar lines, ‘How To Make A Master Peace’ vibrates with energy from the get-go. Opener ‘Los Narcos’ channels the riffs and textures from The Hives’ heyday; later on, ‘Get Naughty!’ pairs bombastic production with call-and-response vocals.

The arrangements here are also defined by their basslines, which vary in pace and intensity, from low-key (‘Happiness Is Love’) to rhythmic and wickedly addictive (Georgia team-up ‘I Might Be Fake’). On the latter, layers of synths build a foundation for the track’s curveball of a chorus, making it the catchiest sing-along on the album. It’s a masterclass in organised chaos.

Okezie even ventures into pure pop territory on ‘Heaven’: ““Let me see paradise,” he sings, teasing a wave of euphoria before the track shifts towards an electro-house break. It makes for a real standout moment, while also cementing Okezie’s status as a burgeoning creative force.

