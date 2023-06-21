Militarie Gun – ‘Life Under The Gun’ review: hardcore punk straight from the heart

Hardcore punk is flourishing in ways we haven’t witnessed before. With the likes of Grammy-nominated Turnstile breaking into the mainstream, the genre has picked up a new momentum, opening gateways into red-hot local scenes in the likes of Colorado and California – the latter of which is home to Militarie Gun. “I feel at home in this chaos” frontman Ian Shelton told NME earlier this year, describing his comfort within a movement that’s woven into the very fabric of his five-piece band.

Their debut album ‘Life Under The Gun’ transcends the limits of what hardcore can be in 2023, leading with a melodic approach that can open the wider scene up to a whole new audience. Militarie Gun will celebrate this milestone on British soil at Manchester’s Outbreak Festival, a staple in the calendar for any UK hardcore fan. With two EPs under their belt and a blossoming global fanbase, ‘Life Under The Gun’ could prove to be a real game changer for the band.

With light shades of pop-punk taking you on a nostalgia trip back to the Vans Warped Tour, ‘Very High’ provides the record’s most memorable riff, which fits gloriously against Shelton’s voice, as he reflects on the pitfalls of addiction: “I’ve been feeling pretty down / So I get very high.” This juxtaposition sets the tone for the balance of the record: a melting pot of catchiness, aggression and vulnerability. Shelton wears his heart on his sleeve on ‘My Friends Are Having a Hard Time’, where you can virtually feel those open wounds seeping through, over some brilliantly murky instrumentals.

Honesty is at the centre of ‘Life Under The Gun’, a theme approached head-on through Shelton’s direct songwriting approach. ‘Never Fucked Up Once’ touches on denial (“You said something I don’t wanna admit / I wanna forget”) before harsh truths are immediately confronted by admissions of regret. It’s an immediate and vital approach, painting the full picture from the before to the after. Arriving at this level of self-awareness is far from plain sailing in reality, with Shelton’s turbulent emotions reflected in the chaotic ‘Think Less’ and ‘Return Policy’ as he comes to terms with his personal truth.

Structurally, the order of the tracklist ensures each track builds on its predecessor – this is a powerful, memorable collection. Accessible from the get-go, ‘Life Under The Gun’ carries a universal message while staying true to its hardcore roots.

