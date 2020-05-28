Vistas – ‘Everything Changes In The End’ review: Scottish indie heroes’ charming debut runs out of steam

In a corona-free world, Vistas’ debut album ‘Everything Changes In The End’ would be the perfect soundtrack to a summer of endless potential. Circumstance dictates, however, that the youthful nostalgia that flirts with the edges of the record provides the Scottish indie heroes’ debut a sense of longing and of better days

From the off ‘Everything Changes In The End’ shamelessly sets its sights at an afternoon set on the mainstage of Reading & Leeds Festivals. It aims to follow in the footsteps of The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club and The Kooks – and y’know what? Fair enough. Look past the snobbery and the aforementioned bands are still shifting tickets with ease. Don’t forget to pour one out for festival season.

They’re unashamed about following that blueprint. Following 2019’s beaming EP, ‘Hello’ this album’s opener ‘15 Years is a quivering burst of pulsating indie-rock that borrows heavily from The Vaccines’ debut album, while ’Tigerblood’ pinches a song title wholesale. The chorus is similarly explosive, too.

Their determination gives ‘Everything Changes In The End’ a heady energy. Always swinging for more, always wanting to inspire a good time, it’s a passionate album through and through. As the posi-anthem of ‘The Love You Give’ sings, “if you need something then hold on ‘Cause the love you give will carry on”.

Fifteen tracks of the same fizzing energy does start to drag after a while, though. Every moment wants to be The Big One, and the record loses that dynamic impact as the songs jostle for attention. There are flashes of inspiration when the band try something different, the slow-burning ‘November’ sees them toying with restraint and the flare-lit explosion midway through, is worth the wait while the closing hammer of ‘Stranger’ is a little bit gloomier than what’s come before.

‘Everything Changes In The End’ is definitely full of bangers but Vistas’ love of a boozy chorus – their desire to keep everything at full throttle – means that their personalities never shine through. It’s a satisfying indie album but as a debut record, it doesn’t really give much away about the band.

Details

Release date: May 29

May 29 Record label: Retrospect Records