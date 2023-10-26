Wargasm – ‘Venom’ review: London duo continue to light up the UK heavy scene

This debut album has been nearly five years in the making, but it cements Wargasm’s position as one of UK heavy music’s leading forces. The London-based duo – singer-instrumentalists Milkie Way and Sam Matlock – turned heads as soon as they debuted in 2018 with their ear-catching blend of electronic and industrial sounds. Having supported Limp Bizkit, Corey Taylor and Neck Deep in the past 18 months, ‘Venom’ arrives on a significant wave of hype.

At the same time, it’s been a long and winding journey to this point. Before they came together, Matlock – the son of original Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock – was working in bars after the promise of his former band Dead! faded away, while Way was juggling modelling and sporadic session work after moving to London from Northern Ireland.

It turns out they needed each other as much as heavy music needed them. From their monstrous 2020 breakout single ‘Spit’ to this year’s rap-metal masterclass ‘Do It So Good’ – a highlight on this album – they’ve proved why, arguably, they’re this generation’s answer to The Prodigy. Following an impactful appearance at 2021’s Download Pilot, Wargasm have garnered a vocal and passionate fanbase, who revere the band for both their charisma and genre-splicing approach to their music.

“Bang ya head / ‘till you break your neck” goes the self-explanatory chorus of ‘Bang Ya Head’, delivered over a chunky dose of riffage. Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst weighs in on the second verse, contributing some typically goofy lyrics in a rare feature appearance – a mark of the esteem in which he holds Wargasm. Still, it’s ‘Feral’ that’s as silly as it gets on ‘Venom’; it’s a track dedicated to, er, Colin Farrell, Will Ferrell and Pharrell Williams.

‘Venom’ is a consistent album that builds on last year’s teaser project ‘EXPLICIT: The MiXXXtape’, but this time with a significantly raw feel. ‘S.A.D.’ is perhaps the epitome of this sound, zooming in and out of heaviness with Matlock’s creepy croaks juxtaposed against Way’s atmospheric cleans in the pre-chorus. ‘Ride The Thunder’ brings triplet rap flows to the table, over a throbbing beat that’s just waiting to kick off, while the title track leaves zero breathing space, sounding fast and furious from the get-go. It’s a total riot.

