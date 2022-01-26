This time, the whole world is living the new Eels album. Generally, dispatches from LA’s most careworn alt-pop outfit have acted as windows on the turbulent, nose to the romantic grindstone life of Mark ‘E’ Everett – 2020’s ‘Earth To Dora’ traced the parabolic rise and fall of a relationship in full, shortly after Everett’s second divorce. ‘Extreme Witchcraft’, however, is set in the uncertain hinterland following a major life upheaval, finding E a little lost and unsure of himself.

It certainly doesn’t sound like an album recorded remotely in collaboration with PJ Harvey foil John Parish, with E adding his parts at 4am while trying not to wake his son. The first half of the record throws back somewhat to the pair’s last collab on 2001’s abrasive ‘Souljacker’ – fuzzed up retro garage rock dominates the opening run of ‘Amateur Hour’ and ‘Good Night On Earth’. ‘Nuggets’ is speckled with psychedelia and trademark E self-deprecation, and hosts an extremely belated kiss-off to Colin Firth for delivering the line “I can’t stand Eels” in Love, Actually.

A tone of post-traumatic optimism is struck: ‘Strawberries And Popcorn’ lauds the benefits of being a post-divorce slob: eating junk dinners in your pants with “nobody here to pester me”. Another relatable image, in this brave new world of working from home.

Advertisement

However, like its centrepiece ‘Stumbling Bee’ – a piece of cranky, throwaway jazz pop about feeling aimless – the record loses direction as it ventures away from its invigorating garage rock and Motown opening. ‘Grandfather Clock Strikes Twelve’ mashes hip-hop, classic funk, vocoder backing vocals and a frank depiction of steamy parent sex (“Lock the door, we’re on the floor, the starving will be fed”) into something resembling a divorcee Prince, but the funk and jazz touches of ‘So Anyway’ and ‘I Know You’re Right’ slow the record to a dispiriting crawl. ‘Learning While I Lose’ might be a personal outpouring, but many of its lyrics could be printed on a magnet stuck to the fridge of 2022.

More uplifting is the handclap country folk ditty ‘Learning While I Lose’, and the uncharacteristically confident bar rocker ‘The Magic’. “Try me,” E spiels, sidling seductively up to a stranger. Spoiler: she doesn’t. Meanwhile, schizophrenic incel anthem ‘What It Isn’t’ flicks from serene Beach Boys twinkling to furious brass punk as E finally cracks in the face of another goddamn rejection.

It’s the most adventurous moment on a record of fluctuating magic. Rather than a fresh blast of wizardry, ‘Extreme Witchcraft’ is more of a feet-finder for our times.

DETAILS

Release date: January 28

Release label: PIAS/E Works Records