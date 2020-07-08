‘Greyhound’ review: wartime chaos on the high seas with Tom Hanks

This World War II drama written by and starring Tom Hanks was supposed to open in cinemas back in June, but due to COVID-19, it’s now premiering on Apple TV+. Hanks might be known as “the nicest guy in Hollywood”, but even he was unable to hide his disappointment in a recent interview, describing the streaming release as “an absolute heartbreak”. “I don’t mean to make angry my Apple overlords,” he added candidly, “but there is a difference in picture and sound quality.”

Hanks makes a fair point: Greyhound’s dazzling battle scenes set in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean would probably look more spectacular on the big screen than on a MacBook Air. But thanks to a tight 90-minute runtime, which stops it from feeling like a self-conscious war epic, it works well as a streaming movie too. This is slick, solid and reassuringly serious entertainment that deserves to find a home audience.

It’s easy to see why Hanks was attracted to the source material, C.S. Forester’s 1955 novel The Good Shepherd. He loves a World War II story – he starred in Saving Private Ryan, of course, and executive produced HBO miniseries Band of Brothers – and this one features a very Hanks-like relatable hero. In a corny opening scene featuring an unnecessary love interest (Elisabeth Shue), we learn that Hanks’ Captain Ernest Krause is a dependable career officer being trusted with his first big wartime job. The US has just joined the fight against the Nazis, and Krause is tasked with leading a convoy of 37 Allied ships safely across the Atlantic. From the bridge of the U.S.S. Keeling, where Greyhound mainly takes place, we see Krause become increasingly stressed and sleep-deprived as his vulnerable convoy is stalked by super-stealthy German U-boats.

It’s an old-fashioned premise shot with trim modern economy by director Aaron Schneider, who previously made the award-winning 2009 indie Get Low. Hanks’ efficient script seems more interested in using accurate nautical technology – which won’t always make sense unless you’ve bothered to swot up beforehand – than creating fully fleshed-out characters, though Stephen Graham (This Is England, The Irishman) adds value as Krause’s loyal second-in-command. Still, the film’s not-so-secret weapon was always going to be Hanks himself. Just as Captain Krause’s unflappable demeanour reassures his crew, Hanks’ presence at the helm of this thoroughly well-meaning film lets us know that nothing is going to torpedo its righteous finale.

