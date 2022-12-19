Reviews

Foals live in New York City: check out exclusive photos from their electric set

December 16, Terminal 5: "A proper mix of the classics and newest bangers" from the Oxford band

By Erica Campbell
Foals
Foals CREDIT: Sam Keeler

On a chilly Friday night, Foals brought their ‘Life Is Yours’ tour to New York City’s Terminal 5. The crowd-pleasing set took place just two stops before the Oxford band’s last North American tour dates, and the energy from the rest of their jaunt around the US was still electric in the air. “Our new show is the absolute truth,” Foals said while announcing their tour earlier this year. “A proper mix of the classics and our newest bangers,” and they did not disappoint.

It’s been three years since the band brought their ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Tour‘ to NYC and judging by the crowd surfing and spontaneous mosh pits that broke out during the night, the Big Apple was happy to have them back. “This is our idea of a going-out record,” frontman Yannis Philippakis told NME back in January about ‘Life Is Yours’. “We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home.” So did the gig live up to the album’s intention? Judging by the smiling faces lit up under the Manhattan venue’s massive disco ball, the answer is clearly yes. Here’s what went down when Foals took over Terminal 5 – in glorious photos.

1
‘Wake Me Up’ sets the tone for the night

Foals
Foals CREDIT: Sam Keeler

2
Foals treat the crowd to ‘2001’ as “the lights come up”

Foals
Foals CREDIT: Sam Keeler

3
Getting the Manhattan fans amped before ‘2am’

Foals
Foals CREDIT: Sam Keeler
4
‘My number’ transforms the venue into a discoteque

Foals
Foals CREDIT: Sam Keeler

5
The trio keep the energy up during ‘Mountain At My Gates’ 

Foals
Foals CREDIT: Sam Keeler

6
Looking out on the packed Manhattan house 

Foals
Foals CREDIT: Sam Keeler

7
Jimmy Smith getting emotive out front

Foals
Foals CREDIT: Sam Keeler
8
Jack Bevans leaves his drum kit to rile up the fans

Foals
Foals CREDIT: Sam Keeler

9
A rare moment of calm during the band’s electric set

Foals
Foals CREDIT: Sam Keeler

10
The New York City crowd sang along to every word

Foals
Foals CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Foals played:
‘Wake Me Up’
‘The Runner’
‘2001’
‘Balloons’
‘Olympic Airways’
‘My Number’
‘Black Gold’
‘Birch Tree’
‘2am’
‘In Degrees’
‘Spanish Sahara’
‘Red Socks Pugie’
‘Providence’
‘Snake Oil’
‘Mountain At My Gates’
‘Inhaler’
‘Two Steps, Twice’

