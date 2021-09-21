Reviews

Life is Beautiful 2021: the Las Vegas festival in stunning photos

17-19 September, Las Vegas: Billie Eilish, St. Vincent and Haim all descended on the neon capital – here's what went downtown

By El Hunt
Credit: Jenn Five

This past weekend (Sept 17-19) music’s finest descended to the bright lights of Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful. Nestled in the city’s Downtown, the festival has been shaking the streets of the neon capital since 2013, and returned this year after taking a pandemic-induced break last summer.

With four stages sprawling over multiple blocks, punters could witness everyone from upcoming Brooklyn DJ Yaeji and rising star Ashnikko to commanding victory laps from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish. The latter used her set to give a handful of tracks from recent album ‘Happier Than Ever’ their first ever live airings. 

Here’s what went down at Life is Beautiful, in stunning pictures.

All photographs: Jenn Five/NME

1
Californian funk-popper Remi Wolf kicks things off 

Credit: Jenn Five

2
Along with bangers like ‘Slumber Party’ and ‘Daisy’, Ashnikko packs a pair of knee-pads for her most full-on choreo moments

Credit: Jenn Five

3
Next up – Willow Smith rocks out

Credit: Jenn Five
4
Glass Animals bring the peanut butter jelly vibes to Las Vegas

Credit: Jenn Five

5
Megan Thee Stallion leads the charge on Friday night

Credit: Jenn Five

6
It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life – and Brooklyn’s Yaeji leaves Downtown feeling good on Saturday evening

Credit: Jenn Five

7
Before long, the clock strikes Haim time

Credit: Jenn Five
8
It’s the band’s first festival set in well over a year, and Este is delighted

Credit: Jenn Five

9
Ludacris leads the party over at the Bacardi stage

Credit: Jenn Five

10
Bills, bills, bills – pop-punkers Greenday headline Saturday night

Credit: Jenn Five

11
Canadian duo Death From Above 1979 bring their dance-punk to Life is Beautiful on Sunday

Credit: Jenn Five
12
Daddy’s home! St. Vincent serves up her bourbon-soaked new record for the Downtown stage

Credit: Jenn Five

13
The career-spanning setlist also includes ‘Cheerleader’, ‘Digital Witness’ and live favourite ‘Marrow’

Credit: Jenn Five

14
Young Thug joins Lorde, Kanye West and Kid Cudi in the small but flourishing club of ‘artists performing in glass boxes’ – and adds fire to the equation

Credit: Jenn Five

15
The Atlantan rapper plays the likes of ‘Go Crazy’, ‘Ski’ and recent Drake collab ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Credit: Jenn Five

16
Closing out the festival is left to none other than Billie Eilish 

Credit: Jenn Five

17
The singer brings hits galore – and some impressive pose-striking – to the Downtown Stage

Credit: Jenn Five

18
It’s a special Sunday headline set, too, marking Eilish’s first festival show in over a year

Credit: Jenn Five

19
To mark the occasion, a handful of ‘Happier Than Ever’ tracks get their first ever live airing…

Credit: Jenn Five

20
… with ‘NDA’ ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’ and ‘Therefore I Am’ all getting their stage debut

Credit: Jenn Five
