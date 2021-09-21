Life is Beautiful 2021: the Las Vegas festival in stunning photos

This past weekend (Sept 17-19) music’s finest descended to the bright lights of Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful. Nestled in the city’s Downtown, the festival has been shaking the streets of the neon capital since 2013, and returned this year after taking a pandemic-induced break last summer.

With four stages sprawling over multiple blocks, punters could witness everyone from upcoming Brooklyn DJ Yaeji and rising star Ashnikko to commanding victory laps from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish. The latter used her set to give a handful of tracks from recent album ‘Happier Than Ever’ their first ever live airings.

Here’s what went down at Life is Beautiful, in stunning pictures.

All photographs: Jenn Five/NME