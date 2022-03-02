BERWYN at the BandLab NME Awards 2022: rising star sheds a triumphant tear

It’s a difficult task to quieten a crowd as lively as the one you’ll find at the BandLab NME Awards. But BERWYN has a bloody good go at it tonight (March 2), bringing the incredibly merry O2 Academy Brixton to the briefest of standstills with a memorably moving performance of his arresting track ‘Answers’.

Taking to the stage after picking up Best New Act From The UK Supported By Music Venue Trust earlier this evening – which the Trinidad-born, Romford-raised rapper, producer and songwriter was bloody delighted about, let us tell you – BERWYN performed the closing track on his 2021 mixtape ‘TAPE 2/FOMALHAUT’ with a real spring in his step.

Having previously promised on the red carpet that we could “expect stillness and emotion” from his performance, BERWYN strode on stage with a guitar and a Trinidad and Tobago flag proudly wrapped around his wrist, all while beaming about his massively successful debut BandLab NME Awards appearance.

Having brought his mum up on stage with him to accept his award – which sits proudly next to his microphone stand during the performance – the lyrics “Momma madе a boy and now that boy is a star” in ‘Answer’ carry an added poignancy tonight. We’re not standing next to BERWYN’s mum during his performance, but we just know that she’s beaming with pride at her son’s latest achievement.

The smile simply can’t be wiped off BERWYN’s face throughout the performance as he noodles on his guitar, exchanges excitable glances with his keyboardist/percussionist and even looks to shed the slightest of tears – happy tears, of course.

“Young boy playing at the NME,” he ad-libs at the end. That you are, BERWYN – and we’re absolutely convinced that this won’t be a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

