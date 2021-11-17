Day N Vegas 2021: the Las Vegas festival in stunning pictures

Over the weekend, Las Vegas’ festival ground played host to Day N Vegas, a three-dayer boasting sets from the likes of
Tyler, The Creator, SZA, and some of the brightest new talents in genre-bending strains of rap and R&B.
Kendrick Lamar’s career-spanning set inevitably proved a big draw, with the Compton rapper bringing out Baby Keem as a guest, and showcasing his four distinct album eras in his only live show of the year. Elsewhere, Travis Scott‘s headline set was cancelled after the recent tragedy at the rapper’s AstroWorld festival.
Across the weekend, the festival also played host to the likes of
Doja Cat, Latto, Rico Nasty, and Tinashe – here’s what went down, in pictures. All photographs: Joshua Mellin
1 Rico Nasty takes over the Sammy Stage
Credit: Joshua Mellin
2 Later, Thundercat brings his bass virtuosity to Vegas
Credit: Joshua Mellin
3 Fast-rising Atlantan rapper Latto proves a Saturday afternoon highlight
Credit: Joshua Mellin
4 Shortly followed by LA’s Doja Cat
Credit: Joshua Mellin
5 Duckwrth finally gets the chance to bring major label debut ‘SuperGood’ to the stage
Credit: Joshua Mellin
6 R&B royalty Tinashe shines bright on Saturday night
Credit: Joshua Mellin
7 On Sunday, it’s the turn of Odd Future member Earl Sweatshirt
Credit: Joshua Mellin
8 Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert’s set is cut off after four songs
Credit: Joshua Mellin
9 While SZA appeared to address the recent tragedy at AstroWorld during her own set – pausing the show so that an audience member could receive medical treatment
Credit: Joshua Mellin
10 And closing out the weekend Tyler, The Creator brings the pastel-splendour of ‘CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST’ to the main stage
Credit: Joshua Mellin