Day N Vegas 2021: the Las Vegas festival in stunning pictures

November 12-14, Las Vegas Festival Grounds: Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat and Lil Uzi Vert all headed for the bright lights of Vegas

By NME
Over the weekend, Las Vegas’ festival ground played host to Day N Vegas, a three-dayer boasting sets from the likes of Tyler, The Creator, SZA, and some of the brightest new talents in genre-bending strains of rap and R&B.

Kendrick Lamar’s career-spanning set inevitably proved a big draw, with the Compton rapper bringing out Baby Keem as a guest, and showcasing his four distinct album eras in his only live show of the year. Elsewhere, Travis Scott‘s headline set was cancelled after the recent tragedy at the rapper’s AstroWorld festival.

Across the weekend, the festival also played host to the likes of Doja Cat, Latto, Rico Nasty, and Tinashe – here’s what went down, in pictures.

All photographs: Joshua Mellin

Rico Nasty takes over the Sammy Stage

Later, Thundercat brings his bass virtuosity to Vegas

Fast-rising Atlantan rapper Latto proves a Saturday afternoon highlight

Shortly followed by LA’s Doja Cat

Duckwrth finally gets the chance to bring major label debut ‘SuperGood’ to the stage

R&B royalty Tinashe shines bright on Saturday night

On Sunday, it’s the turn of Odd Future member Earl Sweatshirt 

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert’s set is cut off after four songs

While SZA appeared to address the recent tragedy at AstroWorld during her own set – pausing the show so that an audience member could receive medical treatment

And closing out the weekend Tyler, The Creator brings the pastel-splendour of ‘CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST’ to the main stage

