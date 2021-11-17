Day N Vegas 2021: the Las Vegas festival in stunning pictures

Over the weekend, Las Vegas’ festival ground played host to Day N Vegas, a three-dayer boasting sets from the likes of Tyler, The Creator, SZA, and some of the brightest new talents in genre-bending strains of rap and R&B.

Kendrick Lamar’s career-spanning set inevitably proved a big draw, with the Compton rapper bringing out Baby Keem as a guest, and showcasing his four distinct album eras in his only live show of the year. Elsewhere, Travis Scott‘s headline set was cancelled after the recent tragedy at the rapper’s AstroWorld festival.

Across the weekend, the festival also played host to the likes of Doja Cat, Latto, Rico Nasty, and Tinashe – here’s what went down, in pictures.

All photographs: Joshua Mellin