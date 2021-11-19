ReviewsLive Reviews

Easy Life live at Brixton Academy: the Leicester group’s triumphant shows in pictures

Earlier this week, the Leicester lads played their biggest headline shows to date

Murray Matravers of Easy Life at Brixton Academy. Credit: VZAVZ

Easy Life played two huge, career-defining gigs at the start of the week (November 16 and 17) at Brixton Academy. The iconic south London venue was jam-packed with excitable fans of the genre-blurring quintet, who released their stellar debut album, ‘Life’s A Beach’, in May. There was certainly a celebratory atmosphere in the air – here are 10 glorious snaps to prove it.

1
Heeeeere’s Murray!

Murray easy life
Credit: VZAVZ

Frontman Murray Matravers enjoys a pre-gig pint backstage.

2
And here we go!

Credit: VZAVZ

Fan-favourite ‘Pockets’ kicks off a 25-song setlist. Wowza.

3
“Let’s catch some solar waves…”

easy life live at brixton
Credit: VZAVZ

The five-piece deliver a lively rendition of album highlight ‘Have A Great Day’.

4
Easy Life play to a massive crowd

easy life brixton
Credit: VZAVZ

Easy Life-ers assemble! A whopping 5000 fans have gathered here tonight to see their favourite band.

5
Same time tomorrow, lads?

easy life brixton
Credit: VZAVZ

As night one wraps up, Murray tells the audience: “This was the craziest show of our lives!”

6
And we’re back again!

Credit: VZAVZ

Easy Life return to Brixton Academy for their second consecutive headline show.

7
It’s Olly Cassidy on the drums

Credit: VZAVZ

Backed by a brass trio no less, who perform with legendary enthusiasm.

8
The party is in full swing

easy life brixton
Credit: VZAVZ

Flanked by seaside-inspired stage decorations, Easy Life bring ‘Life’s A Beach’ to life.

9
“Open up the moshpit!”

Credit: VZAVZ

When the beat drops in ‘Skeletons’, a wonderfully rowdy crowd goes wild for it.

10
Mission accomplished 

easy life brixton
Credit: VZAVZ

Easy Life round off two sold-out shows with a triumphant ‘Music To Walk Home To’. Nice one, boys.

