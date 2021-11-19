Easy Life live at Brixton Academy: the Leicester group’s triumphant shows in pictures

Easy Life played two huge, career-defining gigs at the start of the week (November 16 and 17) at Brixton Academy. The iconic south London venue was jam-packed with excitable fans of the genre-blurring quintet, who released their stellar debut album, ‘Life’s A Beach’, in May. There was certainly a celebratory atmosphere in the air – here are 10 glorious snaps to prove it.
1Heeeeere’s Murray!
Frontman Murray Matravers enjoys a pre-gig pint backstage.
2And here we go!
Fan-favourite ‘Pockets’ kicks off a 25-song setlist. Wowza.
3“Let’s catch some solar waves…”
The five-piece deliver a lively rendition of album highlight ‘Have A Great Day’.
4Easy Life play to a massive crowd
Easy Life-ers assemble! A whopping 5000 fans have gathered here tonight to see their favourite band.
5Same time tomorrow, lads?
As night one wraps up, Murray tells the audience: “This was the craziest show of our lives!”
6And we’re back again!
Easy Life return to Brixton Academy for their second consecutive headline show.
7It’s Olly Cassidy on the drums
Backed by a brass trio no less, who perform with legendary enthusiasm.
8The party is in full swing
Flanked by seaside-inspired stage decorations, Easy Life bring ‘Life’s A Beach’ to life.
9“Open up the moshpit!”
When the beat drops in ‘Skeletons’, a wonderfully rowdy crowd goes wild for it.
10Mission accomplished
Easy Life round off two sold-out shows with a triumphant ‘Music To Walk Home To’. Nice one, boys.