Elmiene live in London: R&B’s new golden boy proves that he’s the real deal

For many emerging names, the height of ambition is breaking big stateside: attending writing camps in Los Angeles, performing on late night television shows in New York City. Not Elmiene. On stage at Alexandra Palace Theatre, the British-Sudanese musician makes his intentions clear: “I’m in my favourite place in the world right now,” he says, shortly after a commanding rendition of ‘Open Light’. “Not the US or Sudan. This is where I want to be: Hornsey.”

He’s being deadly serious. Throughout an hour-long set, 22-year-old Elmiene (born Abdala Elamin) repeatedly makes reference to everything this north London suburb has offered him: from ample places to write music to the “perfect venue” for tonight’s headline show, a cavernous, Victorian era space defined by its antique beauty and decay. These unshowy surroundings, plus a backing band dressed in all white, allow Elmiene’s full-bodied baritone to hold centre stage this evening (April 4); no tricks, no gimmicks – here is an artist intending to make a statement on his own terms.

Elmiene’s breakthrough few months mean that it’s unlikely he’ll be gracing venues this intimate again, other than by choice. In October last year, he released his ‘Marking My Time’ EP, a collection of muscular, booming R&B songs and starry-eyed declarations of love that showed off his nous and versatility via buoyant production quirks. He has since earned vast critical acclaim and co-signs from Sampha and Stormzy; his story is one of a much talked-about prodigy evolving into the real deal.

All of this translates into an assured live show – Elmiene’s confidence as a performer is dazzling but also grounded in substance. The slow-burn catharsis of ‘Marking My Time’ is heightened by a marching drumline, before ‘Mad At Fire’ sparks instant audience recognition. In fact, it is all so smoothly paced – from the constant use of gentle smoke machines or how the segues feel seamless – that the more emotional moments pass with perhaps less impact than intended.

Still, there’s a thrill to be found in witnessing a new artist playing a gig with real conviction, one that is free of cliché stage chat. As Elmiene prepares for his next chapter, there’s a sense that this performance will draw a line under his current era. He seems at peace with his rapid ascent, too, cracking self-deprecating jokes about his early career in the brief moments he pauses for water.

Even the few minutes Elmiene spends mimicking a standup routine can’t stall the momentum leading into breakthrough hit ‘Someday’, which he sings beneath a golden stage light. As the final chorus approaches, he removes in-ear monitors, tilts his head back, and basks in the glow.

Elmiene played:

‘Why’

‘Crystal Tears’

‘Shame’

‘Marking My Time’

‘Choose You’

‘Avalon’

‘Mad At Fire’

‘Open Light’

‘Diane’

‘Endless No Mores’

‘Mama’

‘Sweetness’

‘Anyways’

‘Someday’