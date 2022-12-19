Foals live in New York City: check out exclusive photos from their electric set

On a chilly Friday night, Foals brought their ‘Life Is Yours’ tour to New York City’s Terminal 5. The crowd-pleasing set took place just two stops before the Oxford band’s last North American tour dates, and the energy from the rest of their jaunt around the US was still electric in the air. “Our new show is the absolute truth,” Foals said while announcing their tour earlier this year. “A proper mix of the classics and our newest bangers,” and they did not disappoint.

It’s been three years since the band brought their ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Tour‘ to NYC and judging by the crowd surfing and spontaneous mosh pits that broke out during the night, the Big Apple was happy to have them back. “This is our idea of a going-out record,” frontman Yannis Philippakis told NME back in January about ‘Life Is Yours’. “We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home.” So did the gig live up to the album’s intention? Judging by the smiling faces lit up under the Manhattan venue’s massive disco ball, the answer is clearly yes. Here’s what went down when Foals took over Terminal 5 – in glorious photos.