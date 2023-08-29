Haim live in London: sisters make huge return to spiritual home

In little under a month, Haim‘s debut album ‘Days Are Gone’ turns 10 and later this week, they’ll perform the record in full at an intimate show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire. It’s fitting that they’ve come to the UK and All Points East to celebrate the big anniversary, as they tell the London crowd.

“London and the UK was the first place to ever embrace us so we actually call this home. The fact that all of you are here tonight is really crazy, because 10 years ago we were not playing to this many people and we are really grateful to be here. We want to thank every single one of you because this is why we do this. We want to bring happiness and to play music and this has blown our minds,” says youngest sister Alana with glassy eyes. At one point, the three have their hands cupped to their face, happiness and gratuity brimming from their eyes.

They slide right into ‘Don’t Save Me’, with the crowd reciting every lyric back to them as if it were embedded in within their DNA. “I fucking love you London” yells Este during the song. ‘I Know Alone’ is next and the girls unleash their popstar alter egos with their synchronised choreography. One fan holds up a fan with the word “slay” on it in response.

The sisters jump into oldies ‘If I Could Change Your Mind’ and ‘Honey & I’ from that aforementioned debut. As they strum their guitars, pound their drums and slap their bass (a fan nearby says “OK Este, I see your bass face! It’s giving all the drama”), it’s clear that what everyone is witnessing is a band that have dedicated their entire life to mastering the art of music and being rockstars to its fullest extent.

Over the span of their career, Haim have constantly been torn down over the fact that they’re an all-women band. Earlier this summer, a clip captured by NME of the trio performing at Governor’s Ball in New York gained attention after the comments section was bombarded with male trolls claiming that Haim were not actually playing their instruments. Tonight, Alana, Danielle and Este showcase their multifaceted talents by performing like they have waited all their life for this moment, proving that this is exactly where they belong, no matter what the internet goons say.

‘Forever’ provides a late-gig highlight and while they wrap up with ‘The Wire’ and ‘The Steps’, Mother Haim is in the sound booth recording them with a well-earned smile plastered on her face. Here they are, masters at their craft, taking in every ounce of appreciation in the place were they started it all.

Haim played:

‘Now I’m in It’

‘Don’t Save Me’

‘I Know Alone’

‘My Song 5’

‘Want You Back’

‘If I Could Change Your Mind’

‘Honey & I’

‘3 AM’

‘I’ve Been Down’

‘Gasoline’

‘Let Me Go’

‘Don’t Wanna’

‘Summer Girl’

‘Falling’

‘Forever’

‘The Wire’

‘The Steps’