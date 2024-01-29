Kanii live in London: ascendant pop hero is confident and charismatic

“London, scream louder!” the DJ demands. A bustling crowd of Gen Z music fans are squished at the front of the pit, buzzing with excitement for Kanii – one of the internet’s most talked-about new acts – and his future-facing take on disco-pop. Before he even takes to the stage at Hoxton’s intimate Colours venue, teens shove their iPhones in the air to capture this pivotal moment in the 18-year-old’s burgeoning career: his first-ever UK headline performance.

Having released his first demo to SoundCloud in 2018, the Washington D.C.-raised songwriter is heavily inspired by the platform’s rap scene and its biggest stars, the late XXXTentacion and Juice Wrld. His rise to fame has been one that’s typical for young artists in today’s climate; release a song, it blows up on TikTok, sign with a major label. However, what differentiates Kanii from his peers is his gorgeously melodic, auto-tuned delivery; his 2023 single ‘I Know’ swiftly entered the Billboard Hot 100 upon release, and he’s set to support PinkPantheress on her North American tour this April.

Before diving into ‘Scary’, Kanii peels off his fuzzy cardigan, revealing a graphic t-shirt with the artwork from Michael Jackson’s 1987 ‘Bad’ LP. He may not have the same awe-inspiring vocal chops as his musical hero, but he does indulge in full-on dance routines throughout his performance – Kanii possesses a real magnetism. The endearing quality of his songs – particularly the soaring ‘Demon Girl’ – can be found in how his audience connects with his youthful love stories; this evening, the room belts out the lyrics in a cathartic, heartfelt exchange.

As the night rolls on, Kanii dives into his viral hits, all influenced by Jersey club. Before ‘Sins (Let Me In)’, he invites some fans to strut their stuff on stage. The track’s pulsating bassline commands hips to sway, evoking the spirit of TikTok creator Jersey Joe. He keeps the momentum rolling, blitzing through ‘Companion’ and the Trey Songz-inspired ‘Attachment (She Wanna Love)’, grinning all the way.

Kanii tells the crowd that he is “so sad to go” as the evening draws to a close, his voice now tinged with a huskier, most wistful tone. Yet, this doesn’t stop him from belting out a high-octane rendition of ‘I Know’, causing the crowd to break into one final mosh pit, savouring every last moment with their idol.

Kanii played:

‘It Was Nice Knowing You’

‘U And I’

‘Scary’

‘Marry Me’

‘Five’

‘Invasion’

‘Sins’

‘Heartaching’

‘Go’

‘Demon Girl’

‘Companion’

‘Attachment’

‘Night Crawler’

‘Pretty Photos’

‘I Know’