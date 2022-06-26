Koffee live at Glastonbury 2022: Jamaican pocket rocket doesn’t explode despite endless pressure

At just 19, Koffee solidified herself in the everlasting history of Jamaican music by being the youngest recipient of the Best Reggae Album award at the 2019 Grammys. And with that and endless support from Glastonbury‘s friends like Harry Styles and Stormzy, it’s about time the now 22-year-old makes it to the most notorious festival in music.

She walks out on the West Holts stage today (June 26) with her long-hanging dreads flowing over her luridly patterned pants and shirt set, coming “in like a rapture” with her chirpy single ‘Rapture’. For this weekend, she’s traded her computerised beats for a live band, a move that turns her modern reggae hits into accidental calypso tracks you can easily coil your hips around to. As a result, there’s a rawness to her songs now that sounds simpler to those back home, screeching electric guitar added for extra pizzazz.

Yet, despite this elevated sound, this setup could have been more effective in a more intimate setting. The vibe is let down by the static nature of not only Koffee, whose energy and movements feel minimal for such uplifting and joyous music, but also her band. Everything feels clinical and not as passionate as it could be.

Let that not deter you from seeing Koffee, though, as her performances will always have stunning, effortless vocals. Singing the sombre track of gratitude, ‘X10’, you hang on Koffee’s every word, as she sings: “Palmer paved the way, paper play / Jah Jah saved me so I hail Him”. It’s a heartwarming moment made even more so by the fact she looks like she says a small prayer beforehand.

The time we see Koffee liven up the most is during her breakthrough smash, ‘Toast’, where she even willy-bounces to the track. Everyone dances, and ultimately, has a great time as Koffee closes out her second Glastonbury set. As the sun shines a burning amber, and we get ready to see the last set of headlining stars, it was a good performance to spend your time at.

Koffee played:

‘Rapture’

‘Pressure’

‘Run Away’

‘X10’

‘Gifted’

‘Pull Up’

‘West Indies’

‘W’

‘Lockdown’

‘Toast’

