Given that they didn’t drop a big project for four years after their 2015 debut ‘The Long Way Home’, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Krept and Konan might not have enough material to fill a whole hour-and-a-half arena set. Well, you’d be very wrong. After releasing their five-star album ‘Revenge Is Sweet’, the duo have done something many only dream of.

Support at this extraordinary show comes from fellow Play Dirty signees such as Yungen and the newly signed Kicco (plucked from Krept and Konan’s successful BBC talent show The Rap Game UK), before Croydon’s finest take to the stage.

Plunging into pure darkness, the crowd falls silent before the black drapes drop to the floor. Behind it stand multiple Krept and Konan impersonators in black and grey tracksuits, rapping along to ‘Goat Level’. In honour of the song, inflatable goats are raised into the air, glowing bright red. The audience is so perplexed by what’s happening that there’s a delayed reaction to the reveal – though the eventual response is perhaps even more rapturous as a result.

Obscured by another drape, Krept and Konan stand tall behind a replica of the store front on the ‘Revenge Is Sweet’ artwork. Kitted out in the finest designer gear, the duo grace the stage as their DJ scratches to ‘Don’t Waste My Time’. They press a mysterious button, which turns out to be mechanism by which they select a guest act.

Enter, on this occasion, Lewisham’s DigDat. Popping up from an elevating platform, he runs down the stage as his popular hit ‘AirForce’ drills through the arena. Another press of the button prompts north London’s MoStack – in his infamous shades, of course – to rap the chorus of ‘Cheating on My Wifey’, before he leads a chant of “Fuck Boris!” as a video of the PM plays in the background.

Tonight, of course, is all about Krept and Konan – from the sensual ‘For Me’ to their tribute track ‘Broski’, they soar throughout – but the guests make the show a blockbuster. When 20,000 audience members aren’t in their feelings, they’re skanking it out. At one point Stefflon Don emerges to perform 2016 collaboration ‘London’. The sensual vibes dissipate as the duo roll through a slew of dancehall hits (such as ‘First Time’ and ‘Freak of the Week’).

They promise to go “back to their roots”, tapping into Konan’s Jamaican roots as they enlist Michael Dapaah – aka Big Shaq – for an afrobeats-versus-bashment clash, the two genres going up against one another. They pulling out tunes such as Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ and Ding Dong’s ‘Fling Yuh Shoulda’, and good-naturedly conclude that the two genres shouldn’t be compared, but embraced together. Touchingly, Bob Marley‘s ‘One Love’ roars through the speakers.

After such a celebratory moment, the crowd – still in a dancing mood – screech at the prospect of another guest act. And what a guest it turns out to be: Stormzy appears as ‘Ask Flip’ – Krept and Konan’s first collaboration with Big Mike – begins to play, before they segue in their latest collaboration ‘Keep Talking’, which features the sadly deceased Cadet. The late rapper is here in spirit: a graphic cartoon relays his verse. It’s a lovely tribute.

Wrapping it up nicely, Krept and Konan finish their set with two super-charged tunes: ‘I Spy (Remix)’ and ‘Wo Wo Wo’. It’s a set filled with spark; the kind of show that leaves you feeling invincible.

Set List:

‘Goat Level’

‘Don’t Waste My Time’

‘Airforce’ ft. DigDat

‘Chop My Money’

‘Cheating on My Wifey’ ft. MoStack

‘Liar Liar’ ft. MoStack

‘Salaam’

‘Morley’s Freestyle’

‘Last Night In LA’

‘London’ ft. Stefflon don

‘For Me’

‘Dancehall Riddems’

‘First Time’

‘Dancehall Zimmer Zimmer remix’

‘Freak of The Week’

‘Afro Vs Basement Clash’ ft. Michael Dapaah

‘G Love’

‘OT Bop ft. NSG’

‘Ask Flip’ ft. Stormzy

‘Keep Talking’ ft. Stormzy

‘Advice’ ft. Deno

‘Broski’

‘I Spy’ (Remix) ft. Morrison, Abra, RV, Bugzy, Snap, SL

‘Wo Wo Wo’