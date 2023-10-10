Lauren Mayberry live in London: a thrilling intro to her main character moment

It’s rare to come to a show of this size and not have a clue what to expect. It’s a big room to fill for an artist with just the one single out, and as Chvrches’ frontwoman turned solo star Lauren Mayberry tells the packed-out KOKO herself: “This is very generous of you, because I know no one knows any of the songs at all.”

After a playlist packed with Madonna and the fittingly cinematic intro of ‘Maybe This Time’ by Liza Minelli, the darkness lifts to show Mayberry dramatically poised centre stage under the spotlight. She begins with ‘Bird’, a slow-burning earworm, much less sugary than Chvrches and with more of a sinister but electro-noir grit.

Each song is presented between clean scene changes. The set is framed by spoken word narrative from Mayberry telling of the horrors and pitfalls of body image in the “paranoid parade” of the social media age. Speaking to NME pre-show, she promised of a “more theatrical” concept, and one “born out of things that I couldn’t or wouldn’t write in the band” with men. We enjoy the spoils of Mayberry’s new universe – from surefire future single of ‘Change Shapes’ (driven by the energy Sugababes at their most streetwise via some pop-pomp ‘80s glory days Depeche Mode) and the industrial glam-stomp of ‘Shame’.

Advertisement

She promises ‘Under The Knife’ will be a “depressing banger” to appease the “99 per cent Chvrches fans” in the room, and while a sombre and slow-revealing gem, the bangers are elsewhere: namely in the Billy Joel meets Tears For Fears ‘Crocodile Tears’ (the kind of jam of that should come with a single fingerless leather glove) and the Nine Inch Nails ferocity of “shouty, screamy, angry” closer ‘Sorry Etc’. While the tender piano ballad of launch single ‘Are You Awake’ goes down a treat, Mayberry wasn’t lying when she told us that it couldn’t be less representative of what else she has in the bag.

She chucks in a mega and bombastic rendition of Madonna‘s ‘Like A Prayer’ to “pad out” the setlist, and keeps up her tradition of a new cover for each city she visits with a gorgeous outing of Spice Girls’ ‘Viva Forever’, as well as teaching us that saying “space ghetto” with an American accent is the easiest route to the Scottish pronunciation of ‘Spice Girls’… ensue the KOKO crowd having a go at a mass elocution lesson.

It’s a thrilling reminder of her beginnings: “I did a Google and found a Chvrches show from 2012 where we only played seven songs,” she offers. The eight new originals on offer tonight pack one heck of a punch, and if this is just a test drive then we’re in for one hell of a ride.

Lauren Mayberry played:

‘Bird’

‘Change Shapes’

‘Mantra’

‘Under the Knife’

‘Shame’

‘Like a Prayer’ (Madonna cover)

‘Are You Awake?’

‘Crocodile Tears’

‘Viva Forever’ (Spice Girls cover)

‘Sorry, Etc.’